Sting operation leads to arrest of Greenbrier County man for attempting to meet with minor for sex

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A sting operation lands a Greenbrier County man behind bars for soliciting a minor.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Robert Eugene Hayes, of Caldwell, communicated with who he thought was a 15-year-old boy over social media on October 31, 2019. In those conversations, Hayes reportedly sent an obscene photo and discussed meeting to have sex.

When Hayes arrived at a previously set location, West Virginia State troopers arrested him at the scene. Court documents stated Hayes later admitted to the crime.

The sting operation was conducted by West Virginia State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

Hayes is facing a felony of Soliciting a minor via computer. He is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.