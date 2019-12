OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is facing drug charges following a sting operation.

The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force executed search warrants on Dec. 12, 2019 against Jesse Samuel Kincaid, 20, of Oak Hill. Throughout the investigation, undercover officers were able to buy methamphetamine from him under controlled circumstances.

Kincaid was arrested and charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He is in jail on a $25,000 bond.