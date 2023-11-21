BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Christmas is a day of giving, and everyone deserves to feel all the love and appreciation that comes with it- especially our veterans.

The Stockings for Veterans outreach program is returning to Calfee Funeral Home.

Members of the community can stop by Calfee funeral home, pick up a stocking, and fill it with suggested items (the funeral home provides a list of suggestions) that will be given to local veterans.

Calfee Funeral Home President, Dan Calfee, said they have done this program for more than 10 years.

They originally sent the stocking overseas to our troops, but in recent years decided to bring some joy to the local veterans in the area.

“It feels good. It’s good to be able to help other people, especially somebody who’s done so much for us. We appreciate the community’s support in this, because we couldn’t do it without the help of the community,” said Calfee.

Community members have until December 5, 2023 to fill and return the stockings to the funeral home.

Calfee said the Beckley Veterans Affairs hospital helps distribute the stockings to patients in the hospital and around the community.