Stolen service truck used to commit crimes in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Officer are asking for help from the community to find those who stole a service truck. The vehicle has also been used to commit several other crimes.

According to a release, a truck owned by Southern Air was stolen on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. It was taken from the company’s location in Green Valley.

Deputies said the truck was used in several crimes around Mercer County. They think it is possible it was used in other crimes which have not been discovered or were committed in other jurisdictions.

Anyone with information on the stolen truck or crimes committed using the truck is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364, West Virginia State Police at 304-425-2101 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website. Anonymous tips can also be left by using the P3 Tips App on any Apple or Android device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

P3 Tips App