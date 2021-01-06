Stonewall Resort announces craft brew and whiskey festivals for 2021

WESTON, WV (WVNS) — Stonewall Resort will kick off its 2021 Winter Wanderlust event series in January with four unique and fun-filled experiences. The events include: Beer and Bones (Jan 15), Bourbon and Rye Whiskey dinner (Jan 16), Brew-Ha-Ha (Jan 29), and Trivia Night (Jan 30).

For Beer and Bones night Stonewall Resort and Greenbrier Valley Brewing team up for a special dine-around event featuring a creative take on traditional chicken wings and Baby Back Ribs coupled with the release of three new craft brews.

For Bourbon and Rye Whiskey Dinner this special event pairs locally produced and recently debuted Bourbon and Rye Whiskey cocktails from the Bridgeport-based, West Virginia Fruit and Berry, with a curated, four-course menu.

Brew-Ha-Ha Package – Laugh the night away with the Fearless Fools, West Virginia’s premier comedy troupe, performing hilarious brand of improv comedy.

Trivia Night Package- Who is the smartest person in your house or friend group? Heavy appetizers will be served, and a cash bar will be available. The event package includes overnight lodging, the trivia experience, and appetizers.