Stop by first ever Bluefield Wonderland of Trees

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Wonderland of Trees event is lighting up Mercer Mall in Bluefield.

This is the first ever Wonderland of Trees event held in Bluefield. Starting at Noon on Wednesday, November 6, people can stop by the Mercer Mall and vote for their favorite tree for $1.

The trees were decorated by local businesses and civic organizations. People can also make a bid on one of the trees to take home. The proceeds will be used to help fund programs sponsored by the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

The trees will be displayed in the Mercer Mall until Friday, November 15.