Stores in Lewisburg will stay open a little later on Dec. 6, 2019

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — First Fridays After Five is happening in Lewisburg on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The stores will stay open later than usual and visitors can experience a taste of the holidays.

Free horse-drawn carriage rides will go up and down Washington Street from five to seven in the evening.

Owner of Bella The Corner Gourmet , Tamera Pence, said people in Lewisburg will have some new things to try this year.

“Being consistent is really important,” Pence said. “Our local and regional people know that we are always here on First Friday and have offerings but at holiday season it’s a nice way to see what’s going on in town, meet your friends, go out for some of the restaurant specials, or some of the samplings or tastings in the shops and restaurants.”

Bella will serve hot cocoa as an addition to their usual samples on First Fridays. They will also feature a chocolate cherry homemade bread from Jeff’s Breads and homemade candles from Golden Daisy and Company.

