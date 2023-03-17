Friday will be a warm day but clouds and showers continue to build in pre-dawn. Hit and miss showers to start in the morning, steadier and heavier rains are expected for the afternoon as we work our way up to the 60 degree mark. As a large system pushes through, rain will continue off and on through much of our evening with light rain lasting overnight. We’ll have have wind gusts pushing 25-30mph at times as the front cross the region mid day. It’s when we get to the late hours of Friday into the overnight that some change over to sleet and wet snow for the mountains will be possible as colder air bleeds in behind the front. Thankfully sunshine the last two days will keep ground temps warm that it won’t stick.

Saturday starts with clearing skies west to east with those in the mountains hanging on to the cloudy conditions until mid-day while most of us enjoy a partly sunny day. It’ll be a cold day over all with stout northwest winds. Highs only in the low to mid 40s with wind chill values making it feel like we’re in the 20s and 30s much of the day. Mountain ridgelines will see colder wind chills at times through the day. A few clouds Saturday night as colder air continues to bleed in as we drop overnight lows into the teens and twenties.

SPECIAL NOTE FOR MOUNTAIN COUNTIES SATURDAY NIGHT:

As northwest wind crank up Saturday, ridgelines along the eastern mountains and southern state line could experience wind gusts at times nearing 30-35mph. While everyone will deal with blustery conditions and frigid wind chills, mountain top communities will see wind chill values nearing zero Saturday night. This will be cold enough for a few stray flurries for the highest mountains since colder air can’t hold as much moisture as the warmer air in the low lands. No accumulations is expected but something note worthy for Saturday night.

Sunday will see sunshine and blue skies return as dry air moves in but it comes at a cost. The northwest winds from Saturday have done their damage bringing in much colder air. Morning temps in the teens and twenties won’t budge much with the morning sunshine. By the afternoon, temps barely make it above freezing. Call it winter’s last stand. Overnight lows dip into the teens as the final hours of winter “March” on.

FIRST DAY OF SPRING! Monday will at least be a clear start with a more winter feel. Morning temps in the teens and twenties is fitting since spring doesn’t officially arrive until 5:24 PM with the spring equinox. Temp will slowly rise through the morning with the 40s expected by the mid-afternoon. A chill in the air for sure, but at least we’re dry. As we welcome the official start of spring, temps will slide back into the twenties for overnight lows.

Tuesday we finally have a day where we’ll start to feel like March is supposed to for the first full day of the spring season. Morning temps are chilly in the upper 20s but by the afternoon, sunshine helps us into the 50s. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday evening as our next system moves in bringing rain showers for the late night hours into our Wednesday.

Wednesday morning a weak system tries to push in from the south bringing light showers early on. We’re cold enough in the mountains that early to see some wet snowflakes but accumulations will be nil as we transition to rain by the afternoon. The system exits quickly allowing us to see some sunshine between stubborn clouds. Temps are warm despite the morning rains as southeast winds keep temps near average.

Thursday as one system exits another is on its heals so the brief break in showers will be short lived as late morning into the afternoon showers build back in. With a southern system, we stay warm with southwest winds pushing us near the 60 degree mark. Good news for those that are over the winter weather. Showers continue Thursday night into our Friday morning.

In your extended forecast, we look to stay closer to March average temps pushing into the 50s. A few passing systems will bring swings to our temperatures but no real big cold snap looking likely just yet. Not to say we’ll be warm in any means, but at least the days of 20s and 30s are looking fewer and farther between.

FRIDAY

Off and on rain showers, some heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s but dropping PM.

SATURDAY

AM Showers, slow clearing PM. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Drier day, sunshine returns. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

More sunshine, cooler than average. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine to start, increasing clouds late. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Early showers, mostly cloudy PM. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Between systems, more clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Cold front with showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy, spotty shower possible. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Shower build in, heavier PM. Highs in the 50s.

