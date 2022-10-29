BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Alumni of Stratton Elementary School are invited to be part of an art project that aims to keep the spirit and traditions of the old school alive.

The Elementary School invites alumni to paint a 4 x 4 tile that will be placed in a mural that will be located in the new cafeteria. The artists are encouraged to paint a memory of Stratton or a depiction of what Stratton means to them.

Tiles are first come, first serve.

The event is on December 3rd from 110 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the school gym.