BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It’s the end of an era in East Beckley, and the beginning of a new one.

As Raleigh County School officials prepare to open the doors on a new, state-of-the-art Stratton Elementary School, alums of the historic, all-Black Stratton High School were given the first tour of the new facility on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Graduates of Stratton High School walked through the doors of the new Stratton Elementary School, a $22 million dollar which features terrazzo floors with pawprints of the school’s mascot bulldog, an elevated music room, a robotics classroom and a full-size gymnasium and cafeteria with a kid-friendly design.

David Price, outgoing superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, spent his last hours as superintendent celebrating the near-completion of the state-of-the-art facility.

Dr. Serena Starcher, the incoming superintendent as of July 1, 2023, was also present, along with Raleigh County Board of Education member Marie Hamrick and the architect who designed the new facility.

It replaces the existing Stratton Elementary School, which those touring the new facility knew as Stratton High School, constructed almost a hundred years ago.

“Beautiful building,” Linda Lillard Boone, a graduate of Stratton High School, said of the new school. “And, hopefully, it will last the same amount of time that the original Stratton High School lasted.”

When Stratton High School was combined with Woodrow Wilson High School during desegregation, Stratton High School students lost their mascot, their school colors and many of their sports trophies, they said.

With the upcoming demolition of the former Stratton High School building, Raleigh County Schools officials have taken steps to preserve Stratton High School history, relying on alumnus to paint tiles for the new school and to donate memorabilia to the Stratton High Tribute Museum inside the new building.

Some Stratton High alum said, during the tour, that they find it hard to trust the motives of school district decisionmakers.

Many said the modern school – with enhanced security, environmental features and its own museum, the only district elementary school with a turf pre-K playground – is progress.

“These children today need things available to them that wasn’t available for me, when I was at their age,” said Regina Donaldson Hardin, who graduated from Stratton High School in 1951. “This is, yeah, this is all good. I love it. I love it.”