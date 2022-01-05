Structure Fire in Ronceverte shuts down Route 219, crews now directing traffic

UPDATE: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 8:00 A.M. — Crews are now directing traffic on Route 291 after a structure fire closed part of the road.

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Multiple crews are responding to a residential structure fire in Ronceverte this morning.

According to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a structure fire shut down a section of Rt. 219 between Locust Street and Frankford Road. Dispatchers told 59News the call came in around 4:30 a.m.

Ronceverte Fire department, Fairlea Fire Department, Greenbrier Emergency Ambulance, and Ronceverte Police are on the scene. There are no known injuries to report at this time.

Route 219 is closed at the moment though to make room for emergency responders to continue fighting the fire.

Stay with 59News for updates as we continue to follow this story.