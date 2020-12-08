UPDATE: WV Route 12 in Greenbrier County reopened after structure fire

ASBURY, WV (WVNS) — 12/8/2020 9:50 a.m. UPDATE: Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management confirmed WV 12 is completely reopened.

The Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, who led the fire response on the call, told us information on possible injuries, anyone inside the structure, the cause of the fire are still unknown at this time.

ASBURY, WV (WVNS) — 12/8/2020 9:05 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A structure fire temporarily shut down a state route in Greenbrier County.

Dispatchers said the call came at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 for a structure fire along West Virginia State Route 12 in the Asbury area. It is in the vicinity of Grace Bible Church, according to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The cause of the fire, type of structure involved, and any possible injuries are all unknown at this time.

As of 9:05 a.m., Route 12 in the Asbury area is still shut down until further notice. Crews are still at the scene, so drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Alongside Greenbrier County Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters from Clintonville, Williamsburg, Lewisburg, Alderson, Tri-County, and Smoot responded to the call. EMS personnel from Alderson were also dispatched.

