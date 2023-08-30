BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– After a three-and-a-half year hiatus from COVID-19, students must soon start repaying their education loans- with interest.

Starting on Friday, September 1, 2023, student loans will resume accruing interest. This change could add severe financial strain on many households after the long break.

The extension originally gave students financial reprieve during the pandemic, but now the added expense could pose problems.

“I did forget about it for a long time but then when it came back up, I kind of got a little stressed about it because it is a couple thousand dollars,” said Morgan Anderson, a student at New River Community and Technical College.

Many students like Anderson feel even with options to help repay loans, the interest will be hard to overcome- especially for students without a job who focus on studying alone.

“They’ve given me a couple of different options on payment options, and they’ve even asked if I needed to be deferred since I am in college,” said Anderson. “So, there is a couple of different options, I’m just worried about the interest, mostly.”

Mykah Price with New River Community and Technical College said luckily, most colleges and loan services offer special repayment plans tailored directly to the borrower.

“We do have financial aid advisors available that can counsel our students in the beginning of the process and during,” said Price. “They can also talk to their loan servicers to see what the next steps would need to be and to educate them on what’s coming and what’s going to be happening moving forward.”

Price added they even offer programs to help with tuition.

“We have 40 programs available through West Virginia Invest, and if students qualify they are able to get help with their tuition and potentially go to college for free at a community college. So, we are proud to offer that because we do understand that it’s a strain on students financially, and we want them to be prepared and feel ready to achieve their goals and pursue the degrees that they want,” said Price.

Student loan payments are officially set to resume in October.