Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Bluefield College

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– One student tested positive for COVID-19 at Bluefield College in VA. The President of the college made the announcement on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

In the past weeks the college has slowly welcomed back students to residential life on campus. the college however, do have approved protocols in order to be as safe as possible during the pandemic.

With these protocols put in place the College was able to identify three employees that tested positive for COVID-19 before students returned to campus. But on August 15th a student who was moving onto campus tested positive for the virus during the College’s check-in process.

Shott Hall, one of the residential dorms, on campus was closed and disinfected by the staff using their new electrostatic cleaners. These cleaners are EPA-certified to kill the virus. The campus reports the student did not move into the dorm following testing, but did return home to quarantine with the family until they are no longer contagious.

Staff members from Student Development and Academic Affairs will be working with the student to ensure the student misses nothing during the first weeks of class and transitions to campus seamlessly at the appropriate time.

Three staff members, all appropriately wearing masks and following protocols, were in brief contact with the individual before the student’s positive test. These staff members were sent home and will be tested next week per our protocols before returning to work on campus. We have notified our partners at the Virginia Department of Health and will continue to follow their guidance as we have to date in all matters pertaining to this pandemic.

Out of the 400 students that returned to campus, this was their first positive case.

Bluefield College President David Olive believes this is a blessing considering the multitude of locations from which our students have come. He hopes and pray that this will be the only one.

“It is natural to feel uneasy and unsure of the days ahead of us, especially as we see cases rising around us in the region and country. However, I encourage us all to continue practicing safe habits and following guidelines concerning wearing masks, socially distancing from one another as much as possible, and following our other protocols developed to enable our campus to resume activities this fall as safely as possible. “ Bluefield College President David Olive

