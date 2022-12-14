Beckley, WV (WVNS)– A student at Woodrow Wilson High was arrested after they were found with a gun on school grounds on Wednesday, December 14.

In a voice memo sent out to parents, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said school resource officers and administration intervened immediately to confiscate the weapon.

Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard said a student came forward and claimed another student had a handgun in their backpack. When school administration and officers went to check, a handgun was discovered in the student’s backpack.

Both Price and Allard confirmed to 59News the student is in custody without incident.

Allard added no threats were made to the school based on the initial investigation and it does not appear the student brought the gun with the intent to use it.

Price added Raleigh County Schools will continue to work with the Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Prosecutors Office as the investigation into the incident continues.

The name of the student is not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and details are limited at this time. Stick with 59News as more information becomes available.