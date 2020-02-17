Students and staff adjusting well in new Mountain Valley Elementary School

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — For the first time, former Ceres elementary and Cumberland Heights pre-school students have a school of which they can be proud. Principal Mary Terry said that pride is making a big difference in their education.

Almost two months after the transition, students and staff are adjusting well in the new Mountain Valley Elementary. Terry said the larger classrooms create a better learning environment, and the kids love having a gym.

“We’re going to see improvements,” said Terry. “I know the behavior has been excellent since we’ve been here, I’ve been very pleased with that. I just think they’re going to be happier because this brand new building was built for them, and its very special.”

Terry said before Mountain Valley, students never got to play in a gym. Now they look forward to possibly hosting rec basketball and building an outdoor playground.