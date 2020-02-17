Students and staff adjusting well in new Mountain Valley Elementary School

News
Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — For the first time, former Ceres elementary and Cumberland Heights pre-school students have a school of which they can be proud. Principal Mary Terry said that pride is making a big difference in their education.

Almost two months after the transition, students and staff are adjusting well in the new Mountain Valley Elementary. Terry said the larger classrooms create a better learning environment, and the kids love having a gym.

“We’re going to see improvements,” said Terry. “I know the behavior has been excellent since we’ve been here, I’ve been very pleased with that. I just think they’re going to be happier because this brand new building was built for them, and its very special.”

Terry said before Mountain Valley, students never got to play in a gym. Now they look forward to possibly hosting rec basketball and building an outdoor playground.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Students learn about heart on Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students learn about heart on Valentine's Day"

Florists don't have time to stop and smell the roses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florists don't have time to stop and smell the roses"

Deputies make an arrest in connection to human remains found in Fayette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies make an arrest in connection to human remains found in Fayette County"

Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in"

Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault"

Community remembers man who died in house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community remembers man who died in house fire"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News