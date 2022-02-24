MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS)– Students at Mabscott Elementary School are competing against each other for a good cause. The school is hosting an aluminum can tab drive in honor of heart month.

Each classroom has a bucket where students can drop tabs to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston. The buckets are weighed weekly and the classroom that collects the highest weight in tabs will earn a special prize.

“The class that wins gets a lunch from McDonald’s, The McDonald’s on Harper Road has been kind enough to donate that,” Teacher Kathy Quesenberry said.

The Charleston Ronald McDonald House was chosen because a Mabscott Elementary student received a heart transplant and stayed there during recovery. So far, around 50 pounds of tabs have been collected, the school hopes to donate 100 pounds.

Quesenberry added if you would like to help the school reach its goal, or just help the cause, you can drop your aluminum tabs off at Mabscott Elementary during school hours.