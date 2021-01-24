Students from one Fayette County Bus not permitted to attend school due to ongoing contact tracing

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Due to ongoing contact tracing, students from one Fayette County School bus are not allowed go to school on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

Fayette County School Superintendent Gary Hough released an advisory that students riding bus #1526 in the high school and middle school A-L group will not be permitted to attend school on Monday. This is because contact tracing is still being done after one person tested positive for COVID-19. Hough said they believe the case was not a result of school transmission.

If your student is a part of this group, and was in contact with the positive case, you will be contacted by 2 p.m. on Monday. If you have any questions, Hough asked that you contact Mr. Dan Poland at Oak Hill High School on Monday.

The school asked that the community continues to be diligent about the COVID-19 guidelines.