OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Students in Fayette County worked to give back to their community today.

Students at the Fayette Institute of Technology collected food for a local pantry.

All the donations will go to the Fayette County Emergency Food Center. Those working with the center hope events like today’s will inspire the youth to serve others in the community.

“We’re so proud of them,” said assistant director of the food pantry Dee Sizemore. “They do such a wonderful job every year.”

Sizemore said the food pantry helps around one thousand people every Monday and Friday.