Students graduate in person from Appalachian Bible College

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS)– Students at Appalachian Bible College walked across the stage Saturday, May 1, 2021. Their college hosted their first in-person graduation since the pandemic.

Although, some students and staff still had the opportunity to watch it virtually. But other students were happy they had the opportunity to attend an in person ceremony.

“Praise be to God that we were able to have this school year in the first place,” Jacob Tincher, a graduate said.

“It was a really big blessing and honestly it was a gift from God that we were able to graduate and be able to celebrate with our friends and families as well,” Hannah Anderson, a graduate, said.

The college offers Bible Certificate, Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Arts, and Master of Arts programs.

They also offer online courses.