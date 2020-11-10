Students in Greenbrier County organize protest

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Students in Greenbrier County are organizing a protest against the Greenbrier County Schools reentry plan.

Tucker Via is a senior at Greenbrier East High School and one of the organizers.

“We are frustrated with the current plan and we feel like we are being forgotten about, and it’s really unfair to us,” Via said.

Via said one of the things students are frustrated with is the ratio of workload to instruction time. Instead of going to school five days a week like they would a normal school year, students in Greenbrier County attend in-person education two days a week and the others are virtual.

“We don’t think it’s fair to us that we are having less instruction with the same amount of work,” Via said.

Via said all the students want is for the Board of Education to not just hear what they have to say, but listen to them, and he feels confident Greenbrier County Schools will listen and the groups can come to a better conclusion.

“We’re the ones getting an education. We’re actually the ones get it. So if we feel like we’re the ones being slighted, then our voices should be listened to,” Via said.

But this is not just about the students. Via said only having a teacher for two days feels like he is being told teachers are unnecessary. He told 59News he and other students feel teachers are being undervalued.

“We rely on the teachers too because when the teachers strike, we had their back,” Via said. “We hope they can have ours too.”

Students will be protesting for change tomorrow in front of the Greenbrier Valley Mall. 59News will be there.