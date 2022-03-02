PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Whether it’s on television or on your phone, the war between Ukraine and Russia can be seen by almost anyone at any time.

But, it can be a lot to process especially for young minds and when the situation is changing by the hour.

Christopher Eanes, a social studies teacher at Pikeview High School, said he’s teaching his students about the current events as they unfold. Mr. Eanes ensures there’s space for open conversation and potential debates between students in his classroom.

He also tries to show conservative and liberal sides of the news.

“We want to make sure we’re presenting both sides of the argument if possible. I allow any kids to ask any questions that they want to ask. If I don’t know, then I tell them I don’t know. We try to look it up and we do a little bit of research but we try to present as much factual information as possible as best we know,” Eanes said.

Eddie Sorah, a student at Pikeview High School, told us what he’s worried about most when it comes to the situation in Ukraine.

“I’m worried for the safety of the Ukrainian people and also the safety of Europe and the stability of the world as the events escalate,” Sorah said.

Mr. Eanes said there’s one thing that students have learned through this situation.

“One thing the kids have picked up on is the fact that here we are in the 21st century. We should have gotten to a point where we have evolved above this and here we are. Which again goes back to my original statement about human behavior, you can have a thousand leaders in a row that are great but it’ll take one leader to screw it up,” Eanes said.