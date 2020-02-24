Students should begin filing their FAFSA

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Whether your student is in college or applying for colleges, they should be filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Students should fill out the FAFSA application as soon as possible, so they can receive the maximum amount of federal money available to them. The application is available online at FAFSA.gov.

Financial Aid Councilor at New River Community and Technical College, Suzanne Fry, said it is important for everyone to fill out their FAFSA.

“Sometimes students think that there are not monies out there for them to go to school, but there are federal and state monies that they can qualify for if they… They have to submit the application,” Fry said.

The application should be for the 2020 – 2021 school year.

If your student is a high school senior and plans on applying for the West Virginia Promise Scholarship, the deadline is March 1, 2020.