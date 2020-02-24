Students should begin filing their FAFSA

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Whether your student is in college or applying for colleges, they should be filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Students should fill out the FAFSA application as soon as possible, so they can receive the maximum amount of federal money available to them. The application is available online at FAFSA.gov.

Financial Aid Councilor at New River Community and Technical College, Suzanne Fry, said it is important for everyone to fill out their FAFSA.

“Sometimes students think that there are not monies out there for them to go to school, but there are federal and state monies that they can qualify for if they… They have to submit the application,” Fry said.

The application should be for the 2020 – 2021 school year.

If your student is a high school senior and plans on applying for the West Virginia Promise Scholarship, the deadline is March 1, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

VA senators reject pay raise, deputies say they're being punished for speaking out against gun laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "VA senators reject pay raise, deputies say they're being punished for speaking out against gun laws"

Hospice of Southern West Virginia offering bereavement support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia offering bereavement support"

Lawmakers trying to cut down on meth trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmakers trying to cut down on meth trafficking"

Sen. Capito tours Minor League Baseball facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Capito tours Minor League Baseball facility"

New hospital partnership announced in southern WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "New hospital partnership announced in southern WV"

Local family talks struggle of paying for insulin, pushes for cap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local family talks struggle of paying for insulin, pushes for cap"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News