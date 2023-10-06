BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The rugged computer solutions company GETAC found in a recent study that, for every 1,000 miles of road in the Mountain State, 37 miles are rough.

Company officials say rough roads can slow freight delivery and hamper safety.

Local drivers shared their experiences with bumpy roads and potholes on Friday, October 6, 2023.

“My car needs to be put back into alignment, because you hit them, and they all knock theem out,” said Kary England, of Crab Orchard. “Groceries, and bills and everything else, we don’t need to be paying that, too.”

Tim Berry of Beckley noted there is ample road construction in Raleigh County.

“A lot of road construction going on, a lot of repairs going forward, so I mean, I think that’s a plus, in a way,” he added. “Overall, I think our roads do need work, and it’s a work in progress. It’s not something that’s going to change in five years.”

The survey finds West Virginia’s roads are one hundred and 56 times rougher than the national average.

West Virginia Department of Transportation Spokesperson Jennifer Dooley said more state highways than ever are being paved in West Virginia now, thanks to funding approved by Governor Jim Justice.

WVDOT crews also aim to patch all potholes by Memorial Day every spring, Dooley added.