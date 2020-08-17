Stuff the Bus this year held virtually in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Communities in schools of Greenbrier County administrators will hold an almost virtual stuff the bus. Administrators said they typically get people together to stuff a school bus with supplies for kids in need every fall. But this year is different with COVID-19 concerns.

A registry is place on Walmart’s website and a list on Amazon for people to online shop. They also said they’ve collaborated with Love Child in Lewisburg so people can purchase supplies there to be picked up at a later date.

Administrators believe this is an opportunity to help kids who may not have a great home life.

“We have really tried hard to make sure that we are very very much relevant in those kids lives, that we’re offering any kind of support that we possibly can through no matter what they are going through and we intend to adapt our program accordingly,” Communities in Schools Greenbrier County Executive Director Brittany Masters stated.

The virtual stuff the bus program takes place Monday, August 17 through Friday the 28. Administrators said to keep up with their Facebook page on where to find more information.