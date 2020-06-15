Summer feeding program set to begin in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Two organizations team up to make sure no kids go hungry while out of school. Heart of God Ministiries – Hope Restored is collaborating with West Virginia University Extension Services.

They will provide free meals to children and teens under 18 years old this summer. Their goal is to provide healthy nutritional meals for children and teens as they go into the summer.

“There are no signups for this it is free to anyone that is there they just have to be there for the times of the drop offs the kids have to come and get their meals and we will just hand it to them,” Nutrition Outreach Instructor Susan Lilly stated.

The program begins Monday, July 15, 2020 and will run through July 30th Food will be distributed Monday through Thursday.

Before are a list of locations: