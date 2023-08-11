Be on TV! We’re looking for photos of people who “Cue The Fun” at the State Fair of West Virginia 2023! Upload your photos with our Weather Together album and be featured on our broadcasts!

At the fair? Visit our tent and play on our greenscreen! Become a meteorologist for the day!

Friday, August 11th, 2023 Forecast Discussion

Friday is looking perfect for a trip up to the State Fair of West Virginia, or any outdoor activity as high pressure briefly moves in to help clear up the skies. Temps respond in kind with sunshine being more plentiful in the afternoon as we inch closer to the 80 degree mark.

Tonight is a very comfortable evening perfect for any of your evening plans. Cool breeze and clearer skies help temps cool quickly after sunset. Most will cool into the low 60s with a few mountain valleys and rural spots dipping their toes into the upper 50s. A PERFECT night for some star gazing as the Perseids Meteor Shower gears up for its peak Saturday night!

Saturday will feature several dry hours to enjoy but a weakening cold front will bring a few clouds for the afternoon. Highs for the day push into the low 80s returning to a more summerlike feel. A pop-up late afternoon and early evening shower possible, especially towards our northeastern mountain counties. Overall, trends look drier making Saturday a good outdoor activity day.

A few clouds may impede the Perseids Meteor Shower set to peak early evening Saturday into Sunday morning. However, those with clearer skies may spot the years best shooting star display. Fireballs and meteors with long bright tails can be found with this event.

Sunday holds a better chance of a few showers throughout the day. Several dry hours to be had, however. Temps cool slightly over Saturday as more clouds hang around but still manage the low 80s by the afternoon. Our interactive radar can keep you ahead of the rain to make your outdoor plans more enjoyable.

Monday we’re watching a cold front which looks to bring showers and thunderstorms to the region. We’ll start the day with building clouds then light to moderate showers. As the front inches closer in the afternoon, thunderstorms pop-up with one or two on the strong side possible. The front crosses northwest to southeast late afternoon and early evening. Once it passes, storms fade and a few lingering showers follow behind. Highs for the day manage the low 80s before the front arrives with cooling temps after. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday morning is a cloudy start as a few showers push through the eastern mountains. Cooler air will use up any remaining humidity early on. By mid-day, sunshine starts to break through the clouds and we dry out for a cool and comfortable day. Highs only managing thelow to mid 70s with less humidity.

Wednesday, sunshine returns in full to help us warm up after a cool start. Temperatures rise steadily through the morning into the upper 70s by the evening hours. A comfortable August day, for sure.

Thursday is looking great as we enjoy a touch warmer day with sunshine a plenty. Temps warm steadily into the 70s by mid-day topping out in the low 80s for the day. A little more humidity will make the late afternoon feel a little more like summer.

In your extended forecast, closing weekend of the State Fair of West Virginia doesn’t look terrible with only a few chances of afternoon pop-up showers across the region. Temps push back closer to average with a nice warm up late next week. At least we’re not talking drought conditions heading into late August, however, hay harvests may be impacted a bit with all the rain this month.

FRIDAY

Sunshine and mild. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY

Sunshine with Iso. shower chance PM. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Pop-up storms possible, some dry time. Highs near 80.

MONDAY

Waves of rain, Late PM Storms, some strong. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

Mtn. Showers AM. Sunshine returns PM. Cooler, Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine & comfy. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine & nice. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Dry start, PM Storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY

A few clouds but nice. Iso. PM shower. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine & Mild. Highs in the 80s.