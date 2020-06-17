Summer Fun in the Park events coming to Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Local organizations are teaming up to keep kids active and engaged this summer. Coda Kitchen in Oak Hill teamed up with Active Southern West Virginia and the Fayette County Libraries to introduce Summer Fun in the Park. Every Tuesday this summer, the groups are planning activities for children to stay active.

Food Service Director for CODA Mountain Academy Lauren Floyd said it is important for kids to continue to read and get outdoors since school was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We really felt it was important to get kids out playing,” Floyd said. “They haven’t seen their friends for a while and so we are being very careful to keep kids social distances and have our activities where they are far enough apart, but still able to see their friends and talk and play.”

There are two different sessions every Tuesday this summer. If you would like to reserve space for your child, please contact one of the individuals below via email.

Seth Workman: sworkman898@gmail.com

Lauren Floyd: laurenfloyd83@gmail.com