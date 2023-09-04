Labor Day, Monday looks great no matter what you’ve got planned. Whether traveling back home from a nice vacation, enjoying every last minute of your 3 day weekend, or firing up the grill for the last BBQ of the summer season, we’ve got nothing but sunshine. High pressure has been in full control of our weather sliding just a tad towards our south. This allows us to warm up into the mid 80s with a few in the low country to push a little warmer. Add in humidity and it’ll be a toasty afternoon with “feel like” temps closer to 90 degrees for some.

Tonight we remain mild and humid with temps around the 70 degree mark by 10pm. Eventually we’ll settle near the low to mid 60s for a damp and cool early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning fog will impact some for the morning commute but will burn off quickly with the rising sun. High pressure, once again, in control keeps us dry and sunny. Temps really take off in the afternoon into the upper 80s with a few 90s towards the west. Humidity jumps up a little as well making it feel much warmer than the thermometers read. Remember to stay hydrated and for those returning back to work outdoors, pay special attention to how you feel as heat exhaustion is a real risk.

Wednesday is a split day with sunshine for the morning. We will see a few more clouds building in for the afternoon but most look to remain dry until the late afternoon and early evening. We still manage the low to mid 80s with a very humid feel to the day. A few showers are possible towards the west as dinnertime rolls around. Clouds continue to build for a mostly cloudy night. Showers become more widespread heading into Thursday early morning thanks to a cold front from the west.

Thursday morning a few scattered showers greet us out the door so don’t forget the umbrellas. As our cold front marches through the region, expect a few downpours and eventually a rumble or two as we enter the afternoon. Showers are scattered in nature with some dry time between each round, however, the gloomy day with mostly cloudy skies keep temps a touch cool the previous days in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorm chances remain well into Thursday night.

Friday we do catch a break from the rain with only a handful of stray showers roaming early on. We see some dry time the farther west you are but our eastern mountains will certainly be draped in cloud cover all day as showers filter in and out for the afternoon and evening. Temps are cooler as a result in the upper 70s. After sunset, showers fade but the stubborn clouds are here to stay into Saturday morning.

Saturday a coastal system looks to keep our eastern counties in cloud cover much of the day with showers in the afternoon. The farther west you are, the less of these you’ll see. Temps take a hit with the clouds and winds out of the northeast struggling to reach the mid 70s. Rainfall totals so far don’t look impressive suggesting several dry hours to be had.

Sunday out coastal system begins to slide northeast leaving our western counties with a dry day but those towards the eastern state line will still deal with stubborn clouds and a stray shower early on. We will eventually see rain exit but clouds will be a little slower to move out. Temps over in the low 70s before falling back into the 50s overnight.

In your extended forecast we look to stay dry and seasonal around the upper 70s and low 80s. A late summer feel as we march closer and closer to the first day of fall on September 23rd. The tropics look to become active over the next few days as the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season reaches the half-way point. A few storms worth watching for long range forecast changes so we’ll keep you posted!

LABOR DAY, MONDAY

Sunny & humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY

Sunny & Hot. Highs in the upper 80 and low 90s.

WEDNESDAY

Increasing clouds, rain arrives late. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Off & on showers all day. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Some dry times, sct. PM showers. Highs in the upper 70s

SATURDAY

Rain showers east, cloudy west. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

AM mtn. showers. Slow but gradual clearing PM. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Sunshine returns, cooler. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

More sunshine, touch warmer. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine and a few clouds. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY

Sun & clouds. Highs in the 80s.