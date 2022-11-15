HINTON, WV (WVNS) – To accommodate students at Hinton Area Elementary who live on the other side of the hole in Route 20, Summers County Schools instituted a new system of getting students safely through the area for the rest of the week.

Superintendent David Warvel said he didn’t feel comfortable having school buses full of students drive on the other side of the road from the hole.

So, students are now being driven through the area in church vans driven by school transportation staff and picked up by the bus on the other side.

“On the North side you have the (Public Works) garage for the city, and they’re allowing us to park the buses there, let the kids off in a safe area, get in the van, go across the hole, put them in at River View and then the bus will take them to Hinton Area Elementary,” Warvel told 59News.

The vans were donated for the week by First Baptist Church and Chestnut Grove baptist church, both in Hinton.