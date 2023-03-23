HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Summers County Sheriff’s Department has officially been put in charge of animal control for the county.

After years of the position being outsourced to a third party, the Sheriff’s Department has hired Officer Jesse Medley as the county’s official Animal Control Officer.

This will streamline the animal control process countywide, according to Summers County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Tim Adkins. Adkins also told 59News the change will benefit both residents of the county and the animals they deal with.

If you have an issue that needs animal control in Summers County, you can now go directly through the Sheriff’s Department.