HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Student athletes from Summers and Monroe counties can get free sports physicals next week.

The Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital announced on their Facebook page they’re providing the opportunity for athletes by appointment only. You can call now to register for a free physical July 19 – 23, 2021.

Courtesy: Summers County ARH Facebook page

To make an appointment, call Summers County ARH Rural Health Clinic at 304-466-2918 or Summers County ARH Family Care Clinic at 304-466-2501.