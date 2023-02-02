BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– For the month of February, Bluefield State University will showcase a Black history exhibit from the Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum.

The exhibit, located in the William B. Robertson Library, captures African American history in Summers County from pre-civil war to the present day through captioned photographs.

The CFM House Museum board members received a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council. They decided to display the exhibit on campus to share Black history with students.

Lynda Lancaster, a CFM House Museum board member, thinks the museum will positively impact younger generations because it will teach them the importance of local Black history.

“This is an opportunity for us to highlight the wonderful history of African Americans in Summers County,” Lancaster said. “It matters that we all have some idea about our history and the good things, especially the good things, that have happened in our community. And it’s great to share the knowledge with the young people coming up today.”

The CFM House Museum supports historic preservation and works to develop cultural and educational programs for Hinton and Summers County, West Virginia. Lancaster encourages everyone to visit the museum and the exhibit to learn more about local history.