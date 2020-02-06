Summers County BOE closes schools, disinfects classrooms

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Rain and high water created trouble throughout the region. The Summers County Board of Education took proactive measures. Board members decided to cancel classes for the rest of the week.

Superintendent Kimberly Rodes said they dismissed school on Thursday Feb. 6 at Noon so drivers could use the daylight to their advantage.

“To get our buses home so the drivers can see the road and where they are going and what they are facing,” Rodes said. “At 6 o’clock in the morning they can’t see that. So I listen very closely to the drivers and our transportation department.”

Rodes said the safety of her students and staff is the most important.

“We have a lot of creeks, a lot of big creeks actually, and we are surrounded by three rivers,” Rodes said. “So, travel conditions and safety for students and staff are always at the forefront of all of my decisions.”

Rodes said along with closing the schools for weather conditions, they are taking Friday to clean all of the schools and help fight against the flu.

“Knowing that we have a flu outbreak, too, which probably was on the downhill side, but we’re going to take the opportunity to use today and tomorrow to get our buildings disinfected,” Rodes said.

Summers County cancelled all after-school activities and weekend activities until Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Rodes said the ACT on Saturday will still be held.