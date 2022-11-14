HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Summers County officials certified the area’s voting results from the General Election on Monday, November 14.

County Clerk Mary Beth Merritt led a canvassing team made up of Summers County commissioners today as they checked to make sure there were no inaccuracies in the county’s vote counts.

Merritt said after the canvass they were confident that no spoiled ballots were used and every legal ballot was counted.

“Everything was good. Everything was perfect. All the Provisionals were counted that were eligible, and the hand count was well within the variance,” said Merritt.

During canvassing, votes are run through the voting machine again, with one district randomly selected to be hand counted to ensure accuracy.