SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– State Police are investigating the murder of a child in Summers County.

Sheriff Justin Faris with the Summers County Sheriffs Department confirmed to 59News that a young child was found murdered and an arrest was made. There is no threat to the public.

Sheriff Faris said State Police is leading the investigation with assistance from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department.

This investigation is considered ongoing and details are extremely limited. Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more.