Summers County Christmas Toy Fund to start taking applications

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Local organizations are already planning for the holiday season, including one in Summers County. The Summers County Christmas Toy Fund provides holiday presents and basic necessities for local children in need.

Through the Hinton Area Foundation, volunteers typically serve 300 to 400 children each year. Those children range from newborns to 12-years-old. Darrell Lilly, Chairman of the Summers County Christmas Toy Fund, said volunteers shop for the presents and hand them out in the auditorium of Summers County Middle School in December.

“It’s all wrapped and bagged for them to carry it. Most of them will thank you when they go out, so it makes it worth while to see the smile on their face,” Lilly said.

Applications are available through the WVDHHR at Hinton City Hall. People can apply for the fund from November 1 to December 2.