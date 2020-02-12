Closings
Summers County fire department prepares for potential flooding

FOREST HILL, WV (WVNS) — Summers County is prone to flooding and is preparing for heavy rain.

Areas of Summers County were hit hard with flooding in 2016. Forest Hill Volunteer fire department transformed their station into a relief center. With heavy rain in the forecast this week, the station is ready to put those precautions into place.

Junior Stracener is a firefighter with the Forest Hill Volunteer fire department and helped out in the floods of 2016. He is ready to help his community again if flooding occurs.

“If they have a basement flooded or anything, we can help pump their basements out or stuff like that. We give them supplies if they need them. Whatever comes up with the flood, we can try to do our best to supply the community for that,” Stracener said.

The department also has the ability to make a water rescue.

Trending Stories

