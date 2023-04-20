HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Fishermen across the country made the trek to Summers County to be a part of a new carp tournament.

In all, over 130 anglers are taking part to catch the biggest fish of them all. All in the hopes of catching the biggest prize.

Derek Williams, the administrator of the tournament, said that Carp tournaments do not exist here in West Virginia, but was wanting to be the first to host one.

“Carp fishing in West Virginia is not a thing. These tournaments exist up in New York and down south but they do not exist here. I’m trying to bring this kind of tournament to this area. We have the water, we have the fish, so let’s bring it and get it going,” Williams said.

According to Williams, all the anglers are made of teams, ranging from 1 to 4 members.

The goal for these anglers is to catch the 4 biggest fish, with each needing to weigh over 18 pounds. The team with the biggest fish at the end will win the tournament and the first-place prize.

While every angler is gunning to win the top prize, some are here just for fun. This includes angler Richard Shue, who is originally from North Carolina. He said he enjoys carp fishing for how easy it is.

“It’s a lazy man sport, it’s very relaxing. You just throw the rods out there and sit down and wait for something to happen. You don’t have to sit there and throw your rod out there 300 times like bass fishing. Just throw it out there and wait for something to happen,” Shue said.

The tournament lasts until Sunday, April 23, and the first-place prize is $8,000.

For Williams, he is excited to see where this tournament goes in the future. Given that this tournament sold out in just 9 minutes, he thinks the possibilities are endless.

“The skies the limit on this. We can take it from Virginia line to the Ohio River if we wanted to. We just got to get the teams together. Next year, we’ll get the teams together and we’ll see how many teams we can get on this,” Williams said.