HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Jurors deliberated more than three hours on Thursday, October 19, 2023, before returning a “not guilty” verdict in the trial of a man accused of murdering Daniel Harman of Jumping Branch.

Benjamin Earhart of Alderson was on trial for shooting Harman to death in July of 2022. Prosecutors alleged Earhart murdered Harmon in a dispute over property lines. Earhart’s attorney, Robert Dunlap, argued Earhart shot Harman to death in self-defense.

“Both sides agreed during their closing statements, there’s no dispute as to when the argument occurred, who was involved in the dispute, whose gun took the life of the victim,” said Dunlap, following the verdict. “The only issue in controversy was the defendant’s belief that he was about to be subjected to serious bodily injury, or worse, justifying his use of deadly force.”

Dunlap said both men were armed, and a witness testified that “both men were looking for a fight.”