SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Summers County man is arrested during a traffic stop.

Ricky Gunter was arrested for Driving Suspended, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

According to the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, Gunter was pulled over in a traffic stop near the River Side Rest area.

Deputies then found and confiscated a large amount of methamphetamine, money and a gun.

Gunter was on probation for previous drug related charges. He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.