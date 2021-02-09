Summers County man facing multiple charges after alleged sexual abuse, assault of 14 year old girl

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A Summers County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly having sex with an underage girl.

In an interview at the Summers County Reach Child Advocacy Center on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, the victim, a 14-year-old girl, told investigators Dillon Rouse, 34, of Talcott, had sex with her on three occasions. She also said Rouse made advances on her when he was drinking.

When questioned by West Virginia State Police, Rouse confessed to inappropriately touching her. He also admitted to providing alcohol and smoking marijuana with the victim.

Rouse was arrested on multiple charges, including Sexual Assault and Sexual Abuse. He is in jail, with his bond set at $50,000.