Summers County man produces COVID-19 song, seen by thousands

JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) — A song about the COVID-19 virus, intended for friends and family, becomes a community hit.

Cody Bragg started singing almost as soon as he could talk. Since strumming his first chord, he’s created an entire album of country tunes written and produced himself. The lyrics to this particular song came to him while he was quarantined.

“Ended up writing a song in about 10 minutes,” Bragg explained.

It’s an educational song about the COVID-19 virus and the pandemic, that also provides some comfort, to the upsetting situation.

“I hope it gives them kind of a relief from everything that’s going on, it’s really stressful right now,” Bragg said.

When he posted the finished product on social media, it was shared and seen by thousands of people.

“Hopefully they can watch the video and take a break from the chaos.”

Bragg said the exposure is a plus, but he’s just thankful he could provide some joy during this time.

“I’m glad that everyone was liking the song. I think there’s some helpful information in there too along with some humor.”

While the tune is fun to sing along to, Bragg still hopes the main message gets across with his lyric “please stay home.”