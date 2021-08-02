Summers County man saves two people from scene of car accident

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A motor vehicle accident in Summers County could have been deadly. The Summers County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident around 11:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. One car was engulfed in flames, but a nearby resident rescued two of the drivers.

“Luckily, they were taken out of the vehicle by a pedestrian, it was fully engulfed at the time, if someone was still in there, they definitely would have been deceased at that time,” said Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris.

That pedestrian was William Rose; a person living along Route 20 who said he knew he needed to do something.

“That car was on fire. It’s time to do something, I was a little reluctant because it might have blown up on me, but I wouldn’t have done no more than anybody else would have done man,” said Rose.

Both drivers were transported to a medical center with non-life threatening injuries. Faris said the quick actions of Rose saved a life.

“He definitely saved a life today, he was just outside, heard the accident, came up,” said Faris.

Rose was at the right place at the right time. Now, he is a hero.

“I feel good, I called my mom on the phone and said guess what I did, I actually saved somebody’s life,” said Rose. “And that’s a good feeling and I’m glad I could help.”

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The Sheriff’s Department believes it was caused by a head on collision.

“We believe that one of the vehicles did cross into the other oncoming traffic and it was a head on collision, we don’t know what caused that yet, we’re still investigating,” said Faris.

Faris said it is important for drivers to remain vigilant and free of distractions in order to stay safe and avoid accidents.

