Summers County residents protest outside post office

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — As more Americans across the nation share stories about the United States Postal Service, so are the citizens of Summers County.

“Dead dogs that are being shipped. Fruit or anything that you are shipping that’s perishable, is rotting,” Gayle Rancer explains.

People told us they heard stories of missing social security checks and important medications lost.

And locals, like Shalom Tazewell, are looking at President Donald Trump for answers.

“We shouldn’t have to worry about that just because Trump knows he can’t win a fair fight,” Tazewell said.

A group of people joined together in front of the Post Office in Hinton on Saturday, Aug. 22. They held signs in support of the US postal service. One sign read “U.S Mail not for sale,” with protesters, like Cleo Mathews, worried that Trump will privatize the postal service.

“We’re afraid that if the Trump administration prevails that our services will be depleted,” Mathews said.

They were looking for the community’s support, asking them to beep their horns and call their representatives to ask for change. Protesters said the changes that are being proposed in the capitol could greatly affect small rural communities like theirs.

“A lot of us depend on the mail service to get mail that’s important to us. To try and shut that down, just because we want to try and affect the outcome of an election, is unconscionable,” Tazewell explained.

They hope to send home the message, that democracy is in the mail.