Summers County Schools enter remote-learning model; not enough substitute teachers to cover classes

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — All Summers County schools will begin a remote-learning model from Nov. 2, 2020 through Nov. 6, 2020.

The number of staff under quarantine and the lack of substitute teachers needed to cover the necessary classes were driving factors in the decision. This comes as the Summers County Health Department identified more five probable cases last weekend. These cases were linked to workplace outbreaks and community spread.

For more information on COVID-19 in Summers County, contact the Summers County Health Dept. at (304) 466-3388.

Visit the Summers County Board Of Education website for more information on possible learning models.

