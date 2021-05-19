Summers County Schools to host vaccine clinic for those 12 and over

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. The COVID-19 infections among the New York Yankees team and staff underscore that coronavirus infections are possible even after vaccination. One player, three coaches and four staff members have tested positive since Sunday, May 9, 2021. All eight were vaccinated in April or March. Only one developed any symptoms. No vaccine works 100% of the time, so sometimes vaccinated people get infected or even sick. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

HINTON, WV (WVNS) –The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced children 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Summers County Schools, along with the health department, are doing their part to make that happened. On Thursday, May 20, 2021, the health department will host a vaccine clinic at the Summers County High School.

Children must have parent consent to receive the vaccine.

“We have a sign up list that has been going around in both the middle school and the high school, and once again this is for students 12 years old and older, and we do have a permission slip that must be signed by a parent or guardian before we would administer the vaccine,” Chad Meador, an administrator at the Summers County Health Department said.

David Warvel is the superintendent of Summers County Schools.

“And our position as a school is we support that, but we do not advise anyone to get a vaccine or not to get a vaccine that is still a parent choice,” Warvel continued.



The clinic will begin at 10 a.m. If you have not signed your child up and would like them to attend the clinic, you can call the health department.