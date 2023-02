JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) — The Summers County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing boy.

According to a Facebook post from Sheriff Justin Farris, 11-year-old Jayden Reese ran away from home. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.

Farris said they will be continuing the search at 9 a.m. Friday morning, February 3, 2023. If you would like to help find the boy, you can meet at the Bluestone Baptist Church at 9.