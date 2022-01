HINTON, WV (WVNS) — After posts were circulating on social media of a needle found at Summers County High School, the sheriff’s department launched an investigation.

Summers County Sheriff Justin Farris said the syringe found is not typically used to inject drugs, rather insulin. Farris said after a field test kit, the results came back negative for drugs.

Farris added the department takes these situations seriously and will investigate to their full capabilities.