TALCOTT, WV (WVNS) – Margaret Richmond, a math teacher at Talcott Elementary School won an award on Friday, January, 27, 2023 for her academic leadership.

The West Virginia Department of Education and the Southern Regional Education Board partnered together to celebrate the winner at the school.

Richmond was one of only three teachers in West Virginia to win the award. The certificate recognized Richmond as a “2023 Unit Design Collaborative Star” for her growth and leadership in the math4life initiative.

“It’s a great responsibility, and I don’t take it lightly. I try to encourage my students to learn information on their own, and to take that and make their own decisions. The greatest impact that we can have as teachers is to provide our students the opportunity to make decisions for themselves,” said Richmond.

Richmond has a master’s degree from Marshall University in teaching, specifically as an elementary math specialist. She also works on the state-level to help develop and improve math instruction in hopes of helping her fellow teachers.